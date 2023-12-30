Kalki 2898 AD editor says Prabhas-starrer is 'not Adipurush', takes jibe at VFX of Om Raut film

Kalki 2898 AD's editor Vishal Kumar takes a jibe at the VFX of Om Raut's Adipurush.

Prabhas started 2023 with Om Raut's Adipurush which garnered a lot of criticism for its VFX and portrayal of the characters in the movie. After this, he has impressed fans with his recent release, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire. Now, the actor is all set to star in Nag Ashwin's science fiction, Kalki 2898 AD. Recently, the editor of the movie, Vishal Kumar, talked about the VFX works in the movie and took a jibe at the VFX of Om Raut's Adipurush.

During an AMA session on Instagram, a user asked Vishal Kumar, "How is the vfx work compared to previous VFX films, is there any improves?" Replying to this, Vishal Kumar took a jibe at Adipurush's VFX and said, "It took us 10 years to research VFX like Avatar and Avengers. We will see the result of this in Kalki, this is not your Adipurush."

Adipurush faced a lot of backlash when its trailer was released because of its VFX and CGI. Therefore, the film had to be postponed. However, even after the release of the film, netizens were unhappy with the VFX works and slammed the makers for 'game-like VFX' and also for the dialogues in the film. The film flopped at the box office despite boasting of talented cast including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Sharma, and Saif Ali Khan. The film was made on a budget of Rs 450 crore and collected Rs 393 crore at the box office worldwide.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 core making it the most expensive Indian film. The film boasts an ensemble cast, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The science fiction dystopian film is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024.

When the teaser dropped, the weapons and the VFX made a lot of noise on the internet. At the event, Nag Ashwin revealed that they built their weapons for the film. He quipped, "We built the weapons from scratch instead of renting an available gun prop, slapping on two lights and calling it a laser gun, We also did a lot of VFX to help them come to life. However, we have taken feedback into account and they will look much better in the film than in the teaser."

