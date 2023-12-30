Kalki 2898 AD editor says Prabhas-starrer is 'not Adipurush', takes jibe at VFX of Om Raut film

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD editor says Prabhas-starrer is 'not Adipurush', takes jibe at VFX of Om Raut film

Kalki 2898 AD's editor Vishal Kumar takes a jibe at the VFX of Om Raut's Adipurush.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prabhas started 2023 with Om Raut's Adipurush which garnered a lot of criticism for its VFX and portrayal of the characters in the movie. After this, he has impressed fans with his recent release, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire. Now, the actor is all set to star in Nag Ashwin's science fiction, Kalki 2898 AD. Recently, the editor of the movie, Vishal Kumar, talked about the VFX works in the movie and took a jibe at the VFX of Om Raut's Adipurush. 

During an AMA session on Instagram, a user asked Vishal Kumar, "How is the vfx work compared to previous VFX films, is there any improves?" Replying to this, Vishal Kumar took a jibe at Adipurush's VFX and said, "It took us 10 years to research VFX like Avatar and Avengers. We will see the result of this in Kalki, this is not your Adipurush." 

Adipurush faced a lot of backlash when its trailer was released because of its VFX and CGI. Therefore, the film had to be postponed. However, even after the release of the film, netizens were unhappy with the VFX works and slammed the makers for 'game-like VFX' and also for the dialogues in the film. The film flopped at the box office despite boasting of talented cast including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Sharma, and Saif Ali Khan. The film was made on a budget of Rs 450 crore and collected Rs 393 crore at the box office worldwide. 

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 core making it the most expensive Indian film. The film boasts an ensemble cast, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The science fiction dystopian film is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024. 

When the teaser dropped, the weapons and the VFX made a lot of noise on the internet. At the event, Nag Ashwin revealed that they built their weapons for the film. He quipped, "We built the weapons from scratch instead of renting an available gun prop, slapping on two lights and calling it a laser gun, We also did a lot of VFX to help them come to life. However, we have taken feedback into account and they will look much better in the film than in the teaser."

Read Kalki 2898 AD's action sequences featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone leaked online, video goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

New rules from January 1, 2024: 6 crucial financial changes to keep in mind

'Whole world is waiting for Jan 22's historic moment,’ says PM Modi during Ayodhya visit

Watch: Team India's intensive training for 2nd Test showdown against South Africa

After Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara's post amid India's Centurion Test defeat goes viral

Who is Arvind Panagariya, ex-NITI Aayog VC, appointed chairman of 16th Finance Commission?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE