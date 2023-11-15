Headlines

Dev Diwali 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance

Kalki 2898 AD's action sequences featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone leaked online, video goes viral

A 45-second promo from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2989 AD, has leaked on the internet, and it left netizens intrigued.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

Despite the debacle of Adipurush, Prabhas has an interesting lineup of movies. He will soon be seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar, followed by the much-awaited dystopian actioner Kalki 2989 AD (earlier titled Project K). Nag Ashwin-directed Kalki 2989 AD is still in the production stage. The VFX work for the movie is also underway. The team has made sure that nothing from the movie goes out on the internet. But surprisingly, a clip from the movie has got leaked which featured some key moments from the movie. 

An internet user on X (formerly Twitter), shared a video, which seemingly looked like a promo from the Kalki 2989 AD. In the 45-second video, glimpses of a dystopian world with huge set pieces were seen. A female character (seemingly Deepika Padukone) is seen jumping from a certain height. What makes the promo authentic is the line in the promo that says, "Vvjanthi (films, production house) sails towards 50 years with pride, with Prabhas." This is not the first time that footage has been leaked from the film. Earlier in September a video from the movie was leaked, and it left the netizens intrigued. 

In July, Kalki 2989 AD had a grand launch at San Diego Comic-Con. The launch was also attended by director Nag Ashwin who compared the superheroes to Indian Gods at the event. A video from the event is now going viral wherein the director can be heard comparing the American superheroes with Indian Gods. During the media interaction, while talking about the film, the director said, “It's an Indian film at heart, it’s Indian mythology, our culture, from being a south Indian, from being Telugu, from being Indian, from being a fan of Star Wars, all of that love comes into this one thing.”

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie became the first Indian film to feature at San Diego Comic-Con and captivated the audience with its spellbinding visions and unique concept. The first glimpse of the movie has increased the excitement among the fans. Produced by C Aswani Dutt from Vyjayanthi, the film is said to be made on a budget of Rs 600 crore making it one of the most expensive Indian movies ever, and is slated to release in January 2024. 

