DNA Special: How Censor Board cleared Adipurush despite its controversial dialogues

Does the onus behind releasing Adipurush with offensive language only falls on the shoulders of filmmakers and the Censor Board has no role to play in it?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:35 AM IST

DNA Special: How Censor Board cleared Adipurush despite its controversial dialogues
Adipurush

Ramayana is one scripture that holds a place of great respect and devotion in the hearts of people. Recently, the release of Prabhas starrer Adipurush, an adaptation of the Ramayana has stirred up a wave of anger and angst for the filmmakers and specially the dialogue writer, Manoj Muntashir over the dialogues in the film. 

The film is being hugely criticised for the controversial language used by some of the characters like Hanuman and others. As these are not just characters and are believed to be gods in the Hindu religion, it seems offensive to make a deity use street language. 

While Manoj Muntashir falls at the forefront of all the hate, it makes us wonder if the Censor Board has no role to play in this massive slip of judgement.

Did the Censor Board members not find anything objectionable in Adipurush? Agreed that the Censor Board should not have any objection to the story of Adipurush. But what kind of dialogues Bajrang Bali and other characters are speaking? Did the Censor Board not find anything in that which felt the need to be removed?

We feel that the censor board are as much guilty of insulting Ramayana as the filmmakers of Adipurush.

