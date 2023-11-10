Japan Twitter review: Fans term Karthi-starrer ‘boring, disaster’, call it ‘his career’s worst film’

Karthi-led Tamil film Japan gets a thumbs down from the audience. Netizens call it a 'disaster'.

Karthi is back on the big screen with his recent release titled Japan. He plays the titular role who is a notorious thief. The audience was excited about the movie, however, the movie opened to ‘disastrous’ reviews from the audience.

Netizens are unhappy with the film, some even termed it the “worst film of Karthi’s career.” However, a section of the society also hailed his performance in the movie. Here's a look at some of the tweets before watching Karthi-starrer Japan.

One of the tweets read, “#JapanMovie (Tamil ) - Review-Our rating - 1.5/5. Probably Karthi’s worst film in his career. Positives: Few one-liners from Karthi. Negatives: Story, Screenplay, Direction, Everything.”

Another user tweeted, “Japan - Honest Review. Pros: Theatre ambiance, Safe Parking lot, Unlimited Popcorn, Proper Sound system, Perfect AC temperature, Proper seating with correct level adjustments. Cons : Japan movie.”

Netizens called the film a disaster and wrote, "Disaster Save Yourself from this boring annoying #Japan.”

Another wrote, “So #JigarthandaDoubleX & #JapanMovie clash winner is Jigarthanda DoubleX. People’s common question is .. how #Karthi Chosen this #Japan script.”

One of the users also shared a video of people walking out of the theatres showing Japan and wrote, “Pure walkout stuff.”

Another tweet read, “Don't waste your money guys.”

While some also praised the movie and wrote, “Pure fun entertaining movie filled with full of action comedy with a well-crafted script. Outstanding performance from #Karthi amazing bgm with impressive cinematography and color grading.”

Helmed by Raju Murugan, Japan stars Karthi, Sunil, Anu Emmanuel, SD Vijay Milton, and KS Ravikumar in pivotal roles. Talking about the plot of the film, the filmmaker said in an interview, "'Japan' is a character-driven film. I wrote

the story keeping Karthi sir in mind. Producers Prabhu and Prakash have been good friends for a long time. I did Joker with them. They supported me in all ways. Their cooperation made Japan possible.”