India's most successful director has 60 hits, more than Rajamouli, Shetty, Bhansali, Hirani combined; 10 hits in 1 year

Twitter
Headlines

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

3 US service members killed, many wounded in drone attack in Jordan

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

10 Indian actors whose films earned Rs 100 crore on opening day 

10 foods and beverages to avoid arthritis

10 foods that improve gut for healthy digestive system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

India's most successful director has 60 hits, more than Rajamouli, Shetty, Bhansali, Hirani combined; 10 hits in 1 year

The most successful director from India gave over 60 hits in his career, more than most heroes, let alone directors

article-main

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 09:13 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Directors are often not as prolific as actors. After all, they need to devote all their time to one project before moving on to the next, unlike actors who can multitask and shoot multiple films at one time. And yet, there have been filmmakers who have managed to cramp many films in a brief time. The biggest example of this is this one filmmaker, who not only made over a hundred films in his lifetime, but managed to give 60 hits, an unthinkable number for even actors, let alone filmmakers.

India’s most successful filmmaker is…

Malayalam director J Sasikumar holds many records due to his prolific filmmaking. The director made 141 films in his lifetime, the second highest of any Indian filmmaker in history. Impressively enough, over 60 of these films were hits, giving Sasikumar the title of most successful Indian filmmaker. Just how high this number is can be gauged by the fact that no modern filmmaker comes close. SS Rajamouli has 11 hits while Rohit Shetty has 10, while Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have six each. Even put together, their hits only cross half that of Sasikumar’s huge number.

The secret to Sasikumar’s success

Born in 1927, Sasikumar began working as a villain initially and graduated to filmmaking in the 60s. His first few films were dubbed art films and flopped. But after 1966, on the advice of his friend and superstar Prem Nazir, he turned to commercial films. Sasikumar was extremely prolific, often wrappinhg up shoots in just two weeks and moving on to the next script. This allowed him to make 6-8 films a year through the 1970s and 80s. In 1977, he directed 15 films, of which 10 succeeded at the box office. Sasikumar collaborated with his friend Nazir in 83 films during his career.

Sasikumar’s final years and death

After the 1980s, as ill health caught up with the veteran director, he made fewer films. In 1987, he only had two released and in 1988, none at all. In fact, after 1989, Sasikumar made only four films, with his last release being Dollar, released in 1993. After this, he virtually retired from films at the age of 66, having directed 141 films in under 30 years. He died in Kochi in 2014 at the age of 86.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monkey Man trailer: Dev Patel channels John Wick in his first directorial, Sobhita Dhulipala makes Hollywood debut

Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar resigns as CM, to form govt again with BJP support

Video of people cooking food on train tracks near Mumbai goes viral, Railways reacts

Not Mani Ratnam, Shyam Benegal, or SS Rajamouli, this director has won most National Film Awards for Best Direction

Meet actress who dated star India cricketer for 8 years, quit acting after marriage, she is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE