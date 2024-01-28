India's most successful director has 60 hits, more than Rajamouli, Shetty, Bhansali, Hirani combined; 10 hits in 1 year

The most successful director from India gave over 60 hits in his career, more than most heroes, let alone directors

Directors are often not as prolific as actors. After all, they need to devote all their time to one project before moving on to the next, unlike actors who can multitask and shoot multiple films at one time. And yet, there have been filmmakers who have managed to cramp many films in a brief time. The biggest example of this is this one filmmaker, who not only made over a hundred films in his lifetime, but managed to give 60 hits, an unthinkable number for even actors, let alone filmmakers.

India’s most successful filmmaker is…

Malayalam director J Sasikumar holds many records due to his prolific filmmaking. The director made 141 films in his lifetime, the second highest of any Indian filmmaker in history. Impressively enough, over 60 of these films were hits, giving Sasikumar the title of most successful Indian filmmaker. Just how high this number is can be gauged by the fact that no modern filmmaker comes close. SS Rajamouli has 11 hits while Rohit Shetty has 10, while Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have six each. Even put together, their hits only cross half that of Sasikumar’s huge number.

The secret to Sasikumar’s success

Born in 1927, Sasikumar began working as a villain initially and graduated to filmmaking in the 60s. His first few films were dubbed art films and flopped. But after 1966, on the advice of his friend and superstar Prem Nazir, he turned to commercial films. Sasikumar was extremely prolific, often wrappinhg up shoots in just two weeks and moving on to the next script. This allowed him to make 6-8 films a year through the 1970s and 80s. In 1977, he directed 15 films, of which 10 succeeded at the box office. Sasikumar collaborated with his friend Nazir in 83 films during his career.

Sasikumar’s final years and death

After the 1980s, as ill health caught up with the veteran director, he made fewer films. In 1987, he only had two released and in 1988, none at all. In fact, after 1989, Sasikumar made only four films, with his last release being Dollar, released in 1993. After this, he virtually retired from films at the age of 66, having directed 141 films in under 30 years. He died in Kochi in 2014 at the age of 86.