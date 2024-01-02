India's most successful actor has 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Amitabh, Rajni, Shah Rukh, Prabhas combined

With more hits than Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Prabhas combined, India's most successful star ruled the box office for 20 years

Over the hundred years that Indian films have been made, there have been several superstars. From KL Saigal to Prabhas is an unbroken chain of top Indian actors who have been icons, pop culture figures, and bankable names at the box office. While several may lay claim to being the ‘biggest’, there is no question about who is the most prolific and successful – the man who gave over 400 hits in his career.

India’s most successful actor is...

Malayalam cinema legend Prem Nazir holds the record for delivering the most box office hits as a hero. The actor was extremely prolific in his career that lasted from the early-1950s to his death in 1989, doing over 900 films. In fact, he holds the Guinness World Record for doing most films as a hero – 720. During his career, Prem Nazir is estimated to have led over 400 hit films, which includes a record 50 blockbusters, a number no other actor has been able to touch.

How Prem Nazir’s box office record leaves legends in dust

Just how impressive Prem Nazir’s record is can be gauged by the fact that no leading hero in Bollywood has even 100 hits. Amitabh Bachchan has 56, Rajesh Khanna had 42, while Shah Rukh and Salman both have somewhere in the mid-30s. Even the more prolific superstars from south, like Rajinikanth, don’t have over a hundred hits in their career. In fact, if the career hits of the three Khans, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and even Prabhas are added, they fall short of the 400 mark.

On top of that, film historians say that around 50 of Nazir’s 400 hits were blockbusters. This is, again, an untouchable number. Among the modern stars, the only ones close to this number are Salman Khan with 15 and Rajinikanth with 13. But both of them have no hope of catching up.

Prem Nazir’s life and career

Born Abdul Khader in 1926 in the erstwhile princely state of Travancore, Prem Nazir began his acting career in the theatre while he was in his teens. After completing his education, he entered films with the 1952 release Marumakal before playing lead in Visappinte Vili . It was on the set of this film that he was renamed Prem Nazir. He established himself as a debonair heart throb over the next few years. He was equally at home in romantic films and tragedies as he was in mythologicals and historicals. In the 60s and 70s, he was easily the only superstar of Malayalam cinema, delivering over a dozen hits in each of these 20 years.

By the 80s, Nazir, who was now in his late-50s, moved to supporting roles. The emergence of new, younger heroes in Malayalam cinema, also forced his hand. He still managed to deliver hits in his 50s with films like Padayottam (1982). Prem Nazir passed away in 1989 after contracting measles. His last film – Priydarshan’s Kadathanadan Ambadi, was released the following year.