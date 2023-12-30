Hi Nanna OTT release: When, where to watch Nani, Mrunal Thakur-starrer emotional drama

Nani and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Hi Nanna is all set to release on OTT.

Mrunal Thakur and Nani impressed everyone with their chemistry in their recent release Hi Nanna. The film opened to positive response from the audience and went on to be a hit. After taking over the theatres, the film is all set to entertain the audience from the comfort of their homes as it is set to release on OTT.

On Saturday, Netflix India took to their official Instagram page and sharing the poster of Mrunal Thakur and Nani-starrer Hi Nanna and wrote, "Love is in the air, and so is our excitement Join @nameisnani and @mrunalthakur in their journey of finding love in Hi Nanna. Hi Nana, streaming from 4th January in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on Netflix." The announcement left netizens excited.

One of the netizens wrote, "Thank you Netflix. I needed this." Another user wrote, "Damn I really enjoyed this film in the theatre and waiting to watch it on Netflix soon too." Another comment read, "One of the best classic movies in 2023. Can't wait to see this movie on Netflix." Another user commented, "superb movie. Can't wait to watch it." \

Hi Nanna follows the story of a father Viraj (Nani) and his six-year-old daughter Mahi (Kiara Khanna) whose lives alter when a mysterious woman (Mrunal Thakur) befriends them. Helmed by Shouryuv, the Telugu movie also starred Nassar, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi, and Viraj Ashwin among others in key roles. Released on December 7, the film has collected Rs 73 crore worldwide. Produced by Vyra Entertainments under the guidance of Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala. Sanu John Varghese handles the film's cinematography, while Praveen Antony has edited the film which is scheduled for its OTT release on January 4, 2024.

Mrunal Thakur heaped praise on her Hi Nanna co-star Nani and said, "He worked in Jersey, I did its Hindi version. We had to work together. He helped me get into the skin of Yashna. She is an amalgamation of what the director wrote, thought and Nani felt. It is so nuanced and it is what makes the film special. There were many memorable moments on the sets of Hi Nanna."