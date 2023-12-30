Hi Nanna OTT release: When, where to watch Nani, Mrunal Thakur-starrer emotional drama

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Hi Nanna OTT release: When, where to watch Nani, Mrunal Thakur-starrer emotional drama

Nani and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Hi Nanna is all set to release on OTT.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mrunal Thakur and Nani impressed everyone with their chemistry in their recent release Hi Nanna. The film opened to positive response from the audience and went on to be a hit. After taking over the theatres, the film is all set to entertain the audience from the comfort of their homes as it is set to release on OTT. 

On Saturday, Netflix India took to their official Instagram page and sharing the poster of Mrunal Thakur and Nani-starrer Hi Nanna and wrote, "Love is in the air, and so is our excitement Join @nameisnani and @mrunalthakur in their journey of finding love in Hi Nanna. Hi Nana, streaming from 4th January in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on Netflix." The announcement left netizens excited. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

One of the netizens wrote, "Thank you Netflix. I needed this." Another user wrote, "Damn I really enjoyed this film in the theatre and waiting to watch it on Netflix soon too." Another comment read, "One of the best classic movies in 2023. Can't wait to see this movie on Netflix." Another user commented, "superb movie. Can't wait to watch it." \

Hi Nanna follows the story of a father Viraj (Nani) and his six-year-old daughter Mahi (Kiara Khanna) whose lives alter when a mysterious woman (Mrunal Thakur) befriends them. Helmed by Shouryuv, the Telugu movie also starred Nassar, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi, and Viraj Ashwin among others in key roles. Released on December 7, the film has collected Rs 73 crore worldwide. Produced by Vyra Entertainments under the guidance of Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala. Sanu John Varghese handles the film's cinematography, while Praveen Antony has edited the film which is scheduled for its OTT release on January 4, 2024. 

Mrunal Thakur heaped praise on her Hi Nanna co-star Nani and said, "He worked in Jersey, I did its Hindi version. We had to work together. He helped me get into the skin of Yashna. She is an amalgamation of what the director wrote, thought and Nani felt. It is so nuanced and it is what makes the film special. There were many memorable moments on the sets of Hi Nanna." 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

New rules from January 1, 2024: 6 crucial financial changes to keep in mind

'Whole world is waiting for Jan 22's historic moment,’ says PM Modi during Ayodhya visit

Watch: Team India's intensive training for 2nd Test showdown against South Africa

After Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara's post amid India's Centurion Test defeat goes viral

Who is Arvind Panagariya, ex-NITI Aayog VC, appointed chairman of 16th Finance Commission?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE