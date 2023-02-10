Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor step down as heads of Alt Balaji; viewers worry for future of Lock Upp, other shows

Ektaa Kapoor launched Alt Balaji in 2017

Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor took the world of entertainment by surprise on Friday as they announced they have stepped down as the heads of their digital streaming platform Alt Balaji. In an official statement posted on Ektaa’s Instagram, the producer and studio head wished the new team all the best.

“Alt Balaji, one of India's leading digital entertainment platforms, officially announced today that Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have stepped down from their positions as the head of the company. While the process of stepping down started last year, Alt Balaji now has a new team to take over. This decision is a strategic one to focus on other ventures,” the statement read.

Alt Balaji also announced that Vivek Koka will be taking over as the company’s new Chief Business Officer and the Kapoors’ de facto replacement. “The company is pleased to announce that Vivek Koka has been appointed as the new Chief Business Officer of Alt Balaji. Under Mr. Koka's leadership, Alt Balaji aims to follow their footsteps and continue its strong track record of delivering high-quality, original content to its audiences,” the statement concluded.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Ektaa wrote, “Good luck team #alt. Will always share ur posts and lend any support needed! Let’s welcome the new management.” Ektaa’s post saw reactions from celebs like Sonam Kapoor and Sussanne Khan among others. Fans, however, wondered if the change in management would affect the programming. There were queries of shows like Lock Upp will return or not.

Alt Balaji is a part of Ektaa and her mother Shobha’s Balaji empire, which consists of Balaji Telefilms and Balaji Motion Pictures as well. Ektaa had launched Alt Balaji, the company’s streaming content wing in 2017. The platform has created a lot of successful long form content as well as reality shows but has also been criticised for platforming erotica through shows like XXX and Gandii Baat.