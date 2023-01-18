Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Bannerjee to announce LSD 2 on Salman Khan-hosted show? Here's what we know

In the Bigg Boss house, Ekta Kapoor will not pick her next Naagin, but she will also announce a major project.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Bannerjee to announce LSD 2 on Salman Khan-hosted show? Here's what we know
Ekta Kapoor-LSD-Dibakar Bannerjee

Earlier, producer Ekta Kapoor revealed that she will grace Bigg Boss 16, to choose her next Naagin. Now, as per the latest information. She will be accompanied by the director Dibakar Banerjee, and apart from choosing Naagin, they will also announce another project. The reason why Dibakar will join Ekta in the show is that they will announce the sequel of their sleeper hit, LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka. 

Yes, as per The Khabri, Ekta and Dibakar will announce LSD 2. The dynamic producer-director duo will bring the sequel to found-footage horror drama 13 years after the prequel. The Khabri tweeted, #EktaKapoor and #DibakarBanerjee to soon enter the #BiggBoss16 house to announce Balaji Telefilms next #LSD2." 

Here's the tweet

For the unversed, LSD was the debut film of Rajkummar Rao, and the film received critical acclaim and commercial success at the box office.  

Last week Ekta Kapoor has announced that she is returning to the Bigg Boss house to look for another cast member for her upcoming project. The studio head had signed last season’s winner Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin during her visit to the house in 2022. Ekta shared a video of Tejasswi from Naagin in her announcement post.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Ekta, who heads Balaji Telefilms, shared a video of Tejasswi from her show Naagin 6. She wrote alongside, “Lots of love for this nagina! Found her in d big boss house n in throes of corona n high fever n cough forced @colors n Manisha that I wanted to cast her!”

Ekta then revealed that she will be returning to the Bigg Boss house soon and cast another contestant but did not reveal who it would be. “Hopefully going to big boss for an exciting film announcement let’s see who we find there this time,” she added. The film and TV producer did not divulge any details about the project as well or what genre it is, except that it is a film. 

Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 best-looking cars that you can’t afford to miss
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Bhediya: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend Varun Dhawan starrer premiere
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon make heads turn at awards show
First-image
Wordle 578 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

