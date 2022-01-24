Search icon
'Caught off guard': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli issue statement after daughter Vamika's photos go viral

Vamika and Anushka were seen attending the third ODI of the India-South Africa series on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika's pictures were shared extensively on social media yesterday, the couple has issued a statement requesting everyone to not share and publish her pictures for their privacy. 

The statement read, "Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!"

