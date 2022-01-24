This is the earlier statement Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli released about Vamika's pictures

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been out front about their need for privacy for their daughter Vamika. The pair has avoided uploading photos with Vamika's face visible, as well as allowing paparazzi to photograph the tiny one.

Now, a few images and videos from an ODI match in Cape Town featuring Vamika's face have gone viral, angering fans who feel their privacy was violated.

Anushka said on Instagram that they were caught off guard and that they continue to seek their child's privacy as previously stated.

Here’s what the couple had said earlier:

“On behalf of both Virat and Anushka, the actress mentioned, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward.”

The statement further read, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.”

Anushka and Virat had decided to keep daughter Vamika away from media even before she gave birth to her. Speaking with Vogue India in December 2020, Anushka stated, “We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.”