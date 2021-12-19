'We seek privacy for our child': Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's special message for paparazzi

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma on Sunday decided to thank those who refrained from publishing Vamika's photos on social media after Virat Kohli requested media to not take pictures when they were boarding a flight to South Africa.

On behalf of both Virat and Anushka, the actress mentioned, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward.”

The statement further read, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.”

Earlier on Friday, Virat and Anushka were seen catching a flight to South Africa with other Indian team members. The cricketer there requested media to not click Vamika’s pictures. He said, “Beti ka mat lena hann (Don't click the baby's pictures, okay)?” To which, everyone agreed.

The couple had decided to keep daughter Vamika away from media even before she gave birth to her. Speaking with Vogue India in December 2020, Anushka stated, “We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.”