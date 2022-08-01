BTS' J-Hope burns the stage with his electrifying performance at Lollapalooza, Jimin, Becky G cheer for singer

Credit: J-Hope fan pages/Instagram

BTS members sure know how to amaze fans with their electrifying performances. J-Hope, who recently came up with his solo album Jack In The Box, won hearts with his recent performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

He left no stone unturned in order to make BTS ARMY and his fans proud. Not only fans but Jimin and Becky G were seen cheering the K-pop singer at the concert. Fans flooded social media with his video from the concert and #HOBIPALOOZA started trending.

One of the social media users wrote, “Despite the livestream continously lagging and me feeling very nauseous, I'm so happy I woke up for Hobi. What a top act performer that man is. So proud.”

Another said, “you did a fricking great job hobi thanks for burning up the stage! you on fireeeeee ps. more pics in a few mins. i’m currently working but had to sneak and watch hobipalooza livestream on weverse lol.”

Ladies and gentlemen, this is just ONE member of BTS. We still have 6 more to go. Are we even going to survive?? I am NOT okay!! OMG! #jhopeAtLollapalooza #JHOPE https://t.co/SQFdTbWK8m — JungKook's Second Wife (@Jungkook2ndWife) August 1, 2022

HOSEOK, YOU ARE UNREAL, ABSOLUTE PERFECTION, THE MOST PHENOMENAL ARTIST AND PERFORMER OUT THERE!!! I’M COMPLETELY IN AWE AND BLOWN AWAY SKJSHGKJHSGS



J-HOPE WORLD CLASS ARTIST!

LOLLAPALOOZA MAIN CHARACTER J-HOPE!

SO PROUD OF YOU J-HOPE!#HOBIPALOOZA #jhopeAtLollapalooza @BTS_twt — J-HOPE—JACK IN THE BOX! (@bestartistjhope) August 1, 2022

J-Hope released his most anticipated solo album Jack In The Box on July 15. J-Hope's album Jack In The Box has eight more songs alongside MORE and Arson, it includes Intro, Pandora’s Box, MORE, STOP, = (Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What If…, Safety Zone, Future and Arson. He became the first member who announced solo, his second solo entry is now on Billboard Hot 100.

Billboard took to Twitter and wrote, “J-Hope's "More" debuts at No. 82 on this week's #Hot100. It's his second career solo entry on the chart, after "Chicken Noodle Soup" in 2019.”

J-Hope dropped light version concept photos from album Jack In The Box. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the photo featured a box with the print ‘blackpink.com’ on it. It has raised suspicion among BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans.

BTS band is one of the most loved bands in the world, each member has a huge fan following. The band included V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope and Suga. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013.