BTS' J-Hope burns the stage with his electrifying performance at Lollapalooza, Jimin, Becky G cheer for singer

Not only BTS fans but Jimin and Becky G were seen cheering the J-Hope at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

Credit: J-Hope fan pages/Instagram

BTS members sure know how to amaze fans with their electrifying performances. J-Hope, who recently came up with his solo album Jack In The Box, won hearts with his recent performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

He left no stone unturned in order to make BTS ARMY and his fans proud. Not only fans but Jimin and Becky G were seen cheering the K-pop singer at the concert. Fans flooded social media with his video from the concert and #HOBIPALOOZA started trending.

One of the social media users wrote, “Despite the livestream continously lagging and me feeling very nauseous, I'm so happy I woke up for Hobi. What a top act performer that man is. So proud.”

Another said, “you did a fricking great job hobi thanks for burning up the stage! you on fireeeeee  ps. more pics in a few mins. i’m currently working but had to sneak and watch hobipalooza livestream on weverse lol.”

Take a look:

J-Hope released his most anticipated solo album Jack In The Box on July 15. J-Hope's album Jack In The Box has eight more songs alongside MORE and Arson, it includes Intro, Pandora’s Box, MORE, STOP, = (Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What If…, Safety Zone, Future and Arson. He became the first member who announced solo, his second solo entry is now on Billboard Hot 100.

Billboard took to Twitter and wrote, “J-Hope's "More" debuts at No. 82 on this week's #Hot100. It's his second career solo entry on the chart, after "Chicken Noodle Soup" in 2019.”

J-Hope dropped light version concept photos from album Jack In The Box. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the photo featured a box with the print ‘blackpink.com’ on it. It has raised suspicion among BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans.

BTS band is one of the most loved bands in the world, each member has a huge fan following. The band included V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope and Suga. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. 

 

