BTS Heardle: K-pop band fan creates game to test ARMY’s knowledge

BTS fan has created a game called BTS Heardle in order to test ARMY’s knowledge about lyrics. The game is about guessing a song by BTS members in seven attempts. The game offers hints for each guess while testing how much ARMY knows about the lyrics.

Both Korean lyrics and English translation are being displayed on the website. Undoubtedly, the language is not the barrier between BTS and its ARMY. @BTSChartData has collaborated with a trusted fan account @DoolSetBangtan for its translation.

As per the rule on the website, “After the first guess, you can start listening to the snippet. Skipped or incorrect attempts unlock more of the snippets.” Also Read: BTS' management company announces multi-label AUDITION to become K-pop idol, find details

Check out how ARMY is reacting to the new game:

I freaking love this fandom BTS Heardle pic.twitter.com/cfzgWrCAYs — Maddie (@StanAccountHRM) March 22, 2022

imagine playing bts heardle and you can’t get it right on the first AND second try. pic.twitter.com/DxkWGZraCC — emily (@DlSASE) March 21, 2022

BTS Heardle is out #BTSARMY !!!



Check how much you know the lyrics or if you’re more capable of recognizing #BTS songs by sound first https://t.co/yM6SJK6k4K https://t.co/lBZYMYusj pic.twitter.com/yhCrmPsbfv — i’m just going to #StayAlive (@sbagrafic86) March 21, 2022

Earlier, on Monday, BTS' management company BigHit Entertainment, on Monday, announced 'Hybe Multi-label' auditions for those who want to become K-pop idols.

This is no less than a dream for many. Auditions are going to take place in Las Vegas on 8th, 9th, 15th, and 26th April. This will be the biggest audition ever, anyone from anywhere can participate and try his/her luck. However, people who are born between 2003 and 2011 can only participate.

South Korean band BTS is one of the most popular K-pop bands in the world. Meanwhile, V, Jimin, Suga, RM, and Jungkook recently went live where they talked about their health, their upcoming concert in Las Vegas, hair colure and their Seoul concert, hair colour. However, Jin was not part of the live session due to his surgery. But BTS members have brought BT21, a soft toy that represented Jin.

BTS boys talked on Covid-19 cases and asked ARMY to be a little more careful. Jungkook said, “No one in my family got it yet.” After which RM said, “Everyone in my family got it. I think my dad got it from me... I'm sorry dad.”

Suga mentioned, “My dad caught it, and then my mom did too.” A Twitter user @btsbaragi_jk translated Suga’s comment, “These days everyone is getting it, so you have to be careful. For me, I did say in/for the (news) articles that I was asymptomatic in case (you all) would worry (I didn't want you all to worry) but I did have some symptoms so..”