Bimbisara Twitter review: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer is 'paisa wasool' entertainer, say netizens

Bimbisara stars Jr. NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the title role of the Emperor of Magadh in the 5th century BC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

Credit: MrHites66128923/Twitter

One of the most anticipated Telugu films, Bimbisara, produced by NTR has been released in Theatres on August 5 (Friday). Bimbisara stars Jr. NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the title role of the Emperor of Magadh in the 5th century BC, along with Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, and Warina Hussain.

After watching the film, netizens shared their reviews on Twitter. One of the social media users wrote, “Seriously, is this film directed by a debutant Looks like an experienced director has directed this film.”

Another said, “Overall A Satisfactory Sci-Fi Entertainer Unique story coupled with some well-written sequences and hero characterization. BGM is the soul of the film Flipside, 2nd half could've been handled better along with the villain characters and climax portion.”

Let’s take a look:

The release of dubbed versions are acknowledged as a major factor behind the recent successes of several pan-Indian movies from down South. But in an interesting move that goes against the trend, Telugu movie Bimbisara has taken the subtitling route to outside markets.

In the wake of RRR, KGF2 and Pushpa’s super success, the lavishly-mounted fantasy action-drama, Bimbisara, is targeting a wide release. UFO Moviez, which recently distributed much loved 777 Charlie and Rocketry, will release the Telugu film in North India with English subtitles.

The spokesperson for UFO Moviez points out that during the Coronavirus-triggered pandemic, when people were locked in their homes for months together, they devoured content from across India and the world.

"As a result, language is no longer a barrier and they are now open to watching content with subtitles. OTT has changed viewing habits and we are confident that a good film in any language will bring people to the theatre," he asserts, promising that Bimbisara which offers a larger-than-life, big screen experience will not disappoint.

The film is produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s home banner NTR Arts, which despite intense competition from other filmmakers, was able to put together this massive project. (With inputs from IANS)

