Bhuvan Bam apologises for section of video referring to Pahadi women

On March 29, netizens were outraged by a derogatory video about women from mountainous areas that was posted on YouTube by Bhuvan Bam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2022, 04:39 PM IST

Youtuber Bhuvan Bam has apologised to netizens for hurting their feelings in his video by making comments about Pahadi ladies.

He wrote I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded. @NCWIndia

On March 29, netizens were outraged by a derogatory video about women from mountainous areas that was posted on YouTube by Bhuvan Bam. He can be seen in three different roles throughout the video.

