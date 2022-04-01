Bhuvan Bam apologises for section of video referring to Pahadi women

Youtuber Bhuvan Bam has apologised to netizens for hurting their feelings in his video by making comments about Pahadi ladies.

He wrote I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded. @NCWIndia

On March 29, netizens were outraged by a derogatory video about women from mountainous areas that was posted on YouTube by Bhuvan Bam. He can be seen in three different roles throughout the video.