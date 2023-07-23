Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal, and Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari will have a grand release in October. Read on to know the date and its significance.

Makers of the upcoming action film ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Arjun Rampal on Saturday unveiled the official release date. Taking to Instagram, director Anil Ravipudi treated fans with the exciting news along with a new poster.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, “#Bhagavanthkesari Grand Worldwide Release on October 19th,2023. #BhagavanthKesariOnOCT19.” It’s the character name of Balakrishna in this first-of-its-kind actioner and the caption ‘I Don’t Care’ indicate his unrestrained attitude.

Here's the poster

The title logo is designed strikingly with the State Emblem of India (the Lion Capital of Ashoka) interleaved in it. Balakrishna sports a salt-and-pepper look while donning an intense avatar. He wears a brown colour Kurta and formal pants with a stole wrapped around his neck. Also carrying weapons in both hands.

The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi. This project is being produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens banner. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the movie and Sreeleela will be seen in a crucial role. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is making his Tollywood debut with the movie.

S Thaman composes tunes for the film, while C Ram Prasad takes care of the cinematography. Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action part. ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ is scheduled for its theatrical release on October 19.