Aspirants season 2 trailer: Naveen Kasturia and Sunny Hinduja engage in ideological battle, fans say 'ab aayega mazza'

The trailer for the second season of Aspirants has been released by the streaming plaform Prime Video on Thursday, October 19. It switches between past and present, and showcases dual narrative. The story has now moved from Rajinder Nagar to Rampur and will focus on the evolving friendships between the three protagonists.

With double the challenges, the three IAS aspirants - Abhilash Sharma (Naveen Kasturia), Shwetketu 'SK' Jha (Abhilash Thapliyal), and Gurpreet 'Guri' Singh 9Shivanskit Singh Parihar) come closer to the end of their back-breaking journey, alongside senior aspirant Sandeep Bhaiyya (Sunny Hinduja), who faces struggles of his own.

As love, career, friendship, ambition and dreams are all put on line, the trio of Abhilash, SK and Guri need to be stronger than ever to navigate between pre, mains and life. Abhilash and Sandeep Bhaiyaa are also seen engaging in an ideological battle as the former asks the latter to help him shu down the farmers protest in Rampur.

Speaking about the new season, Naveen said, "Aspirants season 2 is not just a continuation of an incredible journey, but a proof to the unwavering spirit of determination and resilience. I am delighted to be back as Abhilash, a character that challenges me as an actor everytime I get into the skin of it. This season we explore the lives of those chasing their dreams, facing new challenges head-on while embarking on a rollercoaster of emotions, laughter, and inspiration."

Sunny added, "This season is an exciting journey that reveals the raw realities, joys, and heartaches of those aspiring to make their mark. The expedition continues, and this time, it's about pushing boundaries and embracing the power of self-belief", while Shivankit stated, "Aspirants as a show has been a milestone in my acting career and the character of Guri is very special to me. The latest season delves deep into the complexities of ambition, sacrifice, and the pursuit of success."

Abhilash concluded, "Aspirants is a show which is not only very close to my heart but also holds a special place for millions of people across the country. I am excited to be back for season two, especially after season 1 and SK Sir Ki Class received such adulation from the audiences. It will be exciting to see how audiences react to the journey of the characters, and I hope the new season is everything they hoped for".



Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Aspirants season 2 will stream on Prime Video from October 25.



