Bhagavanth Kesari Twitter review: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sreeleela-starrer is 'pure family entertainer', say netizens

Bhagavanth Kesari faces competition from Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, which has opened very well in the Telugu region as well.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, and Arjun Rampal in the leading roles, the Telugu-language acion drama Bhagavanth Kesari has been released in the theatres on October 19. The film has been getting overwhelmingly positive response from the moviegoers, who have gone to theatres to watch the first day first show and have shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). 

A netizen wrote, "#BhagavanthKesari - OUTSTANDING! Balakrishna's finest. #AnilRavipudi belongs to the rare breed of self-aware modern commercial directors who can infuse a breath of fresh air into the genre and expertly handle stars. Balayya's speech at the school is a standout. Winner!".

"#BhagavanthKesari Sreeleela and NBK acting more like real father and daughter. Message about good and bad touch. Balayya Telangana slang. Pakka family entertainer", read another post. 

A moviegoer also wrote, "#BhagavanthKesari #AnilRavipudi delivers a solid second half NBK & @sreeleela14 deliver terrific performances. After a longtime NBK Done Excellent Role. It's Clean Family Entertainment".

Bhagavanth Kesari, initially titled NBK108 during its filming, is directed by Anil Ravipudi, who has previously helmed blockbusters such as Mahesh Babu's action comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru and Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer comedy film F3, among others.

The film has clashed at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo. The action-packed Tamil entertainer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has had a widespread release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well in its dubbed Telugu version. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles.

