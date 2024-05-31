Twitter
Bollywood

Mr & Mrs Mahi beats Fighter, Shaitaan, Article 370, Crew at the box office even before release; sells...

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's romantic sports drama, Mr & Mrs Mahi, has taken a great start, and it has even beaten the big-budget releases of the year, including Fighter, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Article 370, and Shaitaan. 

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 31, 2024, 07:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs Mahi
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's romantic sports drama, Mr & Mrs Mahi, has taken a great start, and it has even beaten the big-budget releases of the year, including Fighter, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Article 370, and Shaitaan. 

As Pinkvilla reported, Mr & Mrs Mahi is making the most of Cinema Lovers Day, where tickets are available for flat Rs 99 in standard formats. Reportedly, Mr & Mrs Mahi has registered the highest advances for a Hindi film in 2024 in terms of tickets sold. The film is set for a very good opening at the box office, in the range of Rs 6-8 crores. Going with the positive feedback the movie is expected to have Rs 20 crores in its first weekend. 

Sharan Sharma-directed witnessed a big jump in its advance bookings on the last day, with a total sale of 2.15 lakh tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis. As per the portal, the film even sold 6300 tickets in MovieMax. 

According to the report, the movies with the highest number of tickets sold in advance for the opening day in national chains for this year are- Mr & Mrs Mahi (2.15 lakh tickets), Fighter (1.45 lakh tickets), Article 370 (1.25 lakh tickets at Rs 99), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1.03 lakh tickets), and Shaitaan (81.05 tickets). 

On Cinema Lovers Day, reportedly at least 10 lakh individuals are going to theatres, without any big budget releases. The numbers of Mr & Mrs Mahi clearly indicate that if the movie tickets are priced right, if the exhibitors and distributors seriously consider affordable pricing of tickets, moviegoers are still interested in the movies.

About Mr & Mrs Mahi 

Mr & Mrs Mahi evolves around two distinctive persons, Mahendra (Rao) and Mahima (Kapoor), coming together and forming a partnership for life. However, their imperfectly perfect partnership has to fight against all odds and discover the power behind their dreams. In the film, Mahendra gets a chance to revive his dream of serving in cricket and decides to coach his wife Mahima to play for India.

