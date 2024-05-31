T20 World Cup 2024: Former Pakistan star makes surprising prediction for India vs Pakistan mega clash

The T20 World Cup is set to kick off this Sunday with co-hosts USA taking on Canada in Dallas. India's first match will be against Ireland in New York on June 5, followed by a highly anticipated fixture against Pakistan on June 9.

Despite the ongoing freeze in bilateral series between India and Pakistan, the two teams have faced each other multiple times in recent years due to the increased frequency of multi-nation tournaments post-Covid-19. India had maintained a perfect record against Pakistan in World Cup matches, whether T20 or ODI, until Pakistan broke the streak with a convincing 10-wicket victory during the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, India bounced back with a thrilling win against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

As the campaign for both teams is about to begin, former players have already started sharing their predictions on the potential outcome. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal believes that India will emerge victorious once again this time around.

"Definitely India!" said Akmal in reply to a fan, who had asked him for his prediction for the fixture, on Instagram.

Akmal agrees with former England cricketer Michael Vaughan's opinion that the defending T20 World Cup champions would have benefited more if their players were permitted to participate in the later stages of the IPL, rather than being withdrawn to play a T20 series at home against Pakistan. Out of the four matches scheduled in the series, two have been cancelled due to weather conditions. The games that were played resulted in comfortable victories for England.

"Over the past few days, I have wondered why a former England captain is commenting and taking Pakistan cricket non-seriously. It has been a painful thought, but I think he was correct in his assessment," Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

"Everybody knows the level of Pakistan cricket. We are losing against smaller teams like Ireland and in that sense Vaughan said that it is not a tough series. So the fault is ours. Had it been any other team like New Zealand, South Africa and India then Vaughan would not have said it," he added.

India will take on Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup warm-up fixture in the USA on June 1.

