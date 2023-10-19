Headlines

Leo Twitter review: Lokesh Kanagaraj film is 'blockbuster' with Thalapathy Vijay's 'best performance ever', say viewers

Leo marks Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's second collaboration after their blockbuster film Master in 2021.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 09:17 AM IST

The most-awaited Tamil film of the year, Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has finally hit theatres on October 19. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin among others, the action-packed entertainer has already earned more than Rs 100 crore in advance ticket sales. 

Fans and moviegoers went to watch the first day first show of the film, which began as early as 4 a.m. in various cities, and have shared their opinions on micro blogging platform X, formerly called Twitter. Vijay's performance is being hailed as his 'career best act' and the film has already been declared a 'sureshot blockbuster' after its early morning shows.

Sharing his review for Leo, a netizen wrote, "Fabulous 1st half & a decent 2nd half. 2nd half got 2 big moments including that climax. Peak performance from #Vijay in each & every scene. Am watching it again in theaters for the climax & the 1st half. #LCU or not, Do watch in theatres and find out to respect the makers. And no spoilers pls."

"LEO - The First Half itself got a Superb Repeat Value with Two solid tension filled Action Blocks And the Surprises were blended in Neatly without affecting the flow of the screenplay. Few moments in the Second Half Will be a treat for fans. Will be watching the Count 2 on IMAX version this Saturday", read another post.

Predicting that the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer will break box office records, another moviegoer wrote, "Rest in peace box office records. #Leo is an obituary note for all collection records. Kick ass first half followed by a slightly low second half however climax makes it up. Bloody sweet and badass, literally!!".

Leo marks the second collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker after their blockbuster film Master in 2021. The director has created Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) by merging storylines of his previous two films, Kaithi and Vikram. It is being speculated that Leo is the third film in LCU.

READ | Leo: No early morning shows for Lokesh Kanagaraj film in Tamil Nadu; Thalapathy Vijay fans rush to Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

