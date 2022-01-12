Amid Saina Nehwal controversy, actor Siddharth's old tweet indirectly targetting Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes VIRAL

Actor Siddharth, whose response to a tweet by badminton player Saina Nehwal has stirred up a controversy, tendered an apology to the badminton star for what he called a 'rude joke'.

Amid the controversy over Siddharth's tweet against Saina, the actor's old mean tweet about his ex, South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been going viral on the internet.

It was right after South star couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, fondly called as #ChaySam announced their divorce that Siddharth had tweeted about 'cheaters'.

He wrote, "One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school... "Cheaters never prosper." What's yours? (sic)."

Netizens weren't pleased with Siddharth taking an indirect dig at his ex and targeting her over her divorce. Several social media users had even called out the actor for being insensitive.

Now, amid the Siddharth-Saina controversy, the actor's tweet about Samatha once again come to the fore and netizens have called out the actor for being a repeat offender who is insensitive towards women.

Check out Siddharth old tweet here:

Didn't @Actor_Siddharth also speak bullshit about Samantha after her divorce with her husband?



Shows his mindset towards women really. https://t.co/WM5Q9MwqZX — Arpit Agrawal (@Appy_Fizzz) January 10, 2022

Fallen Star & Feminist (?) #Siddharth is an habitual offender! He leaves none to slur, that to satisfy his paraphilic & ungentlemanly ego!

This is his response on the untimely divorce of actress #Samantha.



This is another example, that proves how low a person can stoop down. pic.twitter.com/fPxbbDffw4 — (@doibobani) January 10, 2022

For the unversed, earlier today (January 12), in a letter posted on his Twitter timeline, Siddharth publicly apologised to ace shuttler Saina Nehwal over for the use of the word 'cock' in his tweet. In his apology, Siddharth wrote, "Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours a few days ago." "I may disagree with you on many things, but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that. As for the joke ... If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn`t a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn`t land. I, however, must insist my word play and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to me. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my champion. Honestly, Siddharth."

Siddharth's letter of apology comes in the wake of the National Commission of Women taking suo motu cognisance of the actor's tweet in response to the badminton star.

In a statement on Monday, the NCW, terming the actor's tweet as being "misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to dignity of women on social media platform", had said that it was seeking prompt and strict action against the actor.

The NCW had written to the Maharashtra DGP to investigate the matter and register an FIR under the relevant provisions of the law. It had also written to Twitter India`s Resident Grievance Officer, asking the social media platform to block Siddharth`s account and take appropriate action against him for posting offensive remarks on Nehwal`s post, thereby "outraging her modesty and insulting her right to live with dignity".