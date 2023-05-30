Amar Singh Chamkila teaser: Diljit Dosanjh's no-turban look in Imtiaz Ali’s musical biopic leaves fans shocked

Diljit Dosanjh's no-turban look as Amar Singh Chamkila

Imtiaz Ali has earlier spoken about how making a film on the lives of two of the most famous Punjabi musicians has been his dream. Now, the makers have released the teaser of the movie Chamkila which is based on the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila who was killed at the age of 27. Diljit Singh’s no-turban look in the movie has fans in shock.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the teaser of the movie Chamkila and fans can’t wait for the movie. In the teaser, Diljit Singh can be seen in a no-turban look as Amar Singh Chamkila in the movie and Parineeti Chopra will be seen playing the role of his wife Amarjot Kaur Chamkila. The movie promises to show the untold story of Punjabi’s highest record-selling artist, Amar Singh Chamkila.

Netizens were shocked to see Diljit Dosanjh’s no-turban look in the movie. One of the comments read, “Looks amazing, saw Diljit without his turban for the first time.” Another wrote, “I am heartbroken.” Another wrote, “You would have looked better with a turban, this look is not good.” Another wrote, “Where is your turban?"

Talking about his role in the movie, Diljit Dosanjh said, “Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am thrilled to be returning to Netflix with yet another exciting story. It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir's exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you Imtiaz Bhajee for believing in me for this role.”

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie is scheduled to release in 2024 on Netflix.