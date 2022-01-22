Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi to premiere on TV - Details inside

Following the cancellation of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi release, the film is planned to premiere on television. Pooja Hegde also appears in the film, which will air on the Dhinchaak channel. The announcement that 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' would be released in Hindi grabbed social media by storm a few days ago. However, fans were unhappy when the release was postponed due to an increase of Covid-19 instances.

The makers wanted to release ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ in Hindi in order to capitalise on the popularity of Allu Arjun's Pushpa. However, because the film's theatrical release has been cancelled, viewers can now watch it on television. The news was published on Goldmines Telefilms' official Twitter account.

"#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo (Hindi) will not open in cinemas. However, to honour fans, we are excited to announce the release of this highly anticipated film on DHINCHAAK TV, India’s leading movie channel, A Goldmines venture, on February 6th (sic)," read the tweet.

According to News18, now that the makers announced that the release of the Hindi version of Ala Vakunthapurramuloo has been cancelled. A source said, “The film release in Hindi version has been cancelled, given the Covid scenario currently. Also, with ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ still running successfully in theatres across the country, it won't be a wise decision to have another Allu Arjun film in theatres at the same time. Interestingly, despite 'Pushpa' being released on OTT, people are still flocking the theatres to witness the magic of their favourite superstar on the big screen.”