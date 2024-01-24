Aavesham teaser: Jithu Madhavan 're-introduces' Fahadh Faasil as menacing, charming goon Ranga in insane, quirky musical

With Aavesham, Fahadh Faasil is been re-introduced in Malayalam cinema and his charismatic-yet-dreaded character Ranga impressed fans.

Aavesham teaser: Fahadh Faasil is here with his first major release of 2024, and his fans can't keep it calm. On Wednesday, the makers of his upcoming movie, dropped the teaser of the Malayalam action drama, Aavesham, giving a glimpse of his evil yet charismatic ganglord Ranga. The teaser of Aavesham also announced the reintroduction of Fahadh Faasil aka Fafa.

The 1.43-minute teaser giveaway a sneak peek of Ranga and his crazy journey of being a worker at a juice shop to an insane, dreaded ganglord. Fafa is seen slaying baddies wearing white, and looking menacing with his evil laughter. The teaser establishes Ranga as an unbeatable force, but a bigger challenge is awaiting for him.

Soon after the upload, fans of Fahadh Faasil lauded the 'crazy ride' of Fahadh Faasil. A netizen wrote, "Best wishes Fafa and the entire team a BIG success on behalf of Megastar Mammootty fans." Another netizen wrote, "Hipster is not simply acting, he is just living in that character." A fan wrote, "Hipster! Silence is the best key to the success! Ithilum Valya comeback nte avishym illa inni." Another fan wrote, "I am from Maharashtra my mother tongue is Marathi but I love Malayalam films and specially Dulquer Fahad Fazil and Soubin Shahir Vineet shreenivas These are my favourite Actors." One of the fans wrote, "Fafa the Real Father of Malayalam Cinema."

Aavesham also stars Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty. The movie will be released in cinemas on April 11, 2024.