Urfi Javed, Aabha Paul to Ashu Reddy: Look at educational qualifications of these internet stars

File photo

Urfi Javed, Aabha Paul, Ashu Reddy, Floria Saini and Anveshi Jain have become quite popular these days and it would not be wrong to say that they are a star in their own right. While Urfi is known for her quirky dress sense and controversial comments, Aabha Paul, Ashu Reddy and others remain in news as they are known for their glamourous lifestyle and acting in shows like ‘Gandi Baat’ and ‘XXX’.

Let’s take a look at the educational qualification of these celebrities.

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed, 25, completed her schooling from City Montessori School, Lucknow. She has graduated in Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow.

Aabha Paul

The XXX star Aabha Paul has completed his graduation in Bachelor of Arts from Shri Hans Inter College in Uttar Pradesh. Aabha Paul is an internet sensation as she keeps on posting videos showing her sexy moves.

Ashu Reddy

Ashu Reddy is a social media influencer and Telugu actress. She got famous after appearing in Bigg Boss Telugu and recently was in news after director Ram Gopal Verma posted a video licking her foot. Ashu has studied at Dallas Baptist University Pilgrim Chapel and has completed her MBA in 2016.

Flora Saini

‘Gandi Baat’ actress Flora Saini started her schooling in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir and then went to Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi. She is a graduate.

Anveshi Jain

Anveshi Jain got popular after appearing in ‘Gandi Baat’ web series. She has completed her Bachelor in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.