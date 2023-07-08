Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty, Pramod Shetty shell out friendship goals as they relish biryani from same plate

On July 7, Rishab Shetty celebrated his 40th birthday.

Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty, Raj Shetty, and Pramod Shetty are four well-known names in the Kannada film industry. The four of them also share a great rapport among themselves. On July 7, Rishab Shetty celebrated his 40th birthday. To mark the Kantara maker’s birthday, the four of them came together for an unforgettable get-together. As part of the celebration, they relished some yummy biryani. Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty, and Pramod Shetty were seen eating from the same plate. What’s more, they savoured the meal together using their hands. A video of their bonding is doing the rounds of social media now.

Along with the biryani, in the video we can see the four of them sharing laughs and conversations, making the get-together even more memorable.

Their bond and love for one another was clear in the video. Their shared plate, especially, highlighted the deep friendship and mutual respect that they have for each other.

Watch the video:

Rakshit Shetty's birthday wish for Rishab Shetty

Prior to this, the Charlie 777 actor took to his Twitter handle and dropped a nostalgic birthday wish for his best friend. He wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Reflecting on an extraordinary year, filled with remarkable achievements and happiness. As you step into this new chapter, may it be adorned with even greater moments. Wishing you nothing but the very best, maga @shetty_rishab. Happy birthday!"

Over and above this, Rishab Shetty also included his fans in his birthday celebration. He shared a video on his Instagram account where we can see him inviting his fans to join him for his birthday celebration. The Sandalwood star conducted a meet and greet with his fans in Bengaluru's Nandi Link Ground.

About Kantara 2

Rishab Shetty is working on the sequel of his popular drama, Kantara 2. He is finalising the script for the much-awaited second installment, which is likely to go on floors on August 27. An official announcement on the matter is expected to be made soon. According to producer Vijay Kiragandur, the shoot of the movie will commence in August. The filmmaker was quoted as saying, "What you have seen is actually Part 2, and Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara.”