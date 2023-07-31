Headlines

Shabana Azmi to be part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Deets inside

Shabana Azmi said that she is happy to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and honoured to have been chosen to hoist the Indian national flag.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has announced that veteran actor Shabana Azmi will be hoisting the Indian national flag as part of their Independence Day celebrations this year. Reacting to the news, the celebrated actress said that she feels honoured to receive the opportunity. Shabana Azmi revealed in a statement that she was happy to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and deeply honoured to have been chosen to hoist the Indian national flag on the momentous occasion. She added that IFFM has consistently showcased the incredible diversity and creativity of Indian cinema.

Shabana Azmi was also quoted as saying that it was heartwarming to be part of such a prestigious event that showcases Indian cinema to global audiences. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will be held in Melbourne, Australia, between August 11 and 20.

Welcoming Shabana Azmi on board, director of the festival Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, “We are thrilled to have the privilege of welcoming the legendary actor Shabana Azmi to hoist the Indian national flag at our Independence Day Celebrations. Shabana Azmi's remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and her unwavering commitment to storytelling have left an indelible mark on the film fraternity. Her presence at IFFM 2023 embodies the essence of our festival, which aims to showcase the rich tapestry of Indian cinema to global audiences.”

Shabana Azmi, who ‘s latest movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt just hit theatres, is further excited about the event as it will also host the world premiere of her upcoming movie, Ghoomer. She said that this platform was even more special for her given that Ghoomer will be making its world premiere at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. She added that she was thrilled to hoist the tricolour in the presence of the Indian community that lives in Australia.

Ghoomer is directed by R Balki, and it also features Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Saiyami Kher. The drama is inspired by the incredible achievement of Olympic gold medalist, Karoly Takacs.

