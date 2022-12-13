Winter Vacation 2022: From West Bengal to Jammu and Kashmir, schools declare holidays for different Indian states

File Photo

December is a month for hibernating and waiting for the winter vacation to begin. It is challenging to wake up on a cold winter morning and go to school. But fret not, as with the year ending the holiday season is also all set to begin soon. Today, we will share with you a state-wise list of winter holidays in schools in different states.

Christmas this year is on a Sunday, however, apart from Christmas and usual weekends, schools will remain closed during the winter vacation period that lasts for 10-15 days.

Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government announced a three-month-long winter vacation for schools in the valley given the onset of winter. While the classes from nursery to Class 5 will close on December 1, classes 6 to 8 will stop academic activities on December 12.

West Bengal

West Bengal School Holiday 2022 is announced for December 26, 2022. The Mamata Banerjee-led government announced that it will be a state holiday on December 26, the day after Christmas. All government offices, educational institutions, and other offices would remain closed on December 26.

Rajasthan

Schools in Rajasthan will be shut for 12 days during the winter. The winter vacations in the state will start on December 25 and will continue till January 5, 2023. This year, the Rajasthan board decreased the number of holidays in summer and increased them in winter.

Punjab

According to the official schedule, the winter vacations will be in two phases and as per the weather of the areas. The educational institutions of upper Punjab will be closed from January 3 to 13, 2023 while in central and southern Punjab the vacations will be held from December 23, 2022, to January 6, 2023.

Other districts which will have winter vacations from December 23, 2022, to January 6, 2023, include Sahiwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Sheikhupura, Okara, Vehari, Lahore, Khanewal, Khushab, Hafiz Abad, Multan, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sargodha, Mandi Baha Uddin, Lodhran, Nankana Sahib, and Jhang.

However, districts, where winter vacations will start from January 3 to 13, include Rajanpur, Jhelum, Mianwali, Attock, Muzaffargarh, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, and Chiniot.