Tamil Nadu postpones Class 12 Board Exam 2021 - Important update for students on practical exams

In view of the surge in Covid cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday decided to postpone the Class 12 board examinations. However, the practical examinations, which are being currently underway, will continue as planned till April 23.

More than 8 lakh students were to appear for the examinations scheduled to be held between May 5 to 31.

The state government also directed all coaching institutions to suspend their physical classes but permitted them to conduct online classes.

The government guidelines asked the college and university teachers to conduct online classes from their homes and to suspend all student camps conducted by the colleges.

All colleges were also directed to conduct upcoming semester examinations online too.

Many state boards have either cancelled or postponed board exams in view of the students safety. The Union Education Ministry on Sunday decided to postpone the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) in India and abroad. The JEE Mains examination was scheduled to be held on April 27, 28 and 30 this year.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed a night curfew between 10 pm to 4 am which will come into effect from April 20. Sunday curfew will be implemented from April 25.

According to a statement issued by the state government, no public or private transport will be allowed during night curfew. Intra-state and inter-state public and private transport too will not be operated.

"Not over 100 people will be allowed in weddings and for funerals, the number stands at 50. Only 50 percent employees allowed to work in IT firm offices. Others should be given work from home," the statement said.

According to official data, Tamil Nadu has reported 10,723 new COVID-19 positive cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases in the state climbed to 9,91,451 while 13,113 people have succumbed to the disease so far. There are 70,391 active COVID-19 cases in the state.