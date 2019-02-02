SSC JE notification out: EWS quota to be implemented, here are all the details

After much wait, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for recruiting r junior engineers in ivil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract profession. The notification for SSC JE examination has been released on the official website. Incidentally this is the first government job notification which has the reservation for 10% quota for economically weaker section in general category implemented/

The notification reads,"Reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Other Backward Classes (OBC)/ Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Disability (PwD) etc would be as determined and communicated by the Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices, as per extant Government Orders".

Interested candidates can apply will 25th February and fees can be paid online till 27th. For candidates who want to make payment offline, they can do so till 28th February.

Candidates have a long time to prepare as the exam will be held between September 23 and September 27 this year. That will be the first part of the test and will be computer based. The 'written exam' will be held on December 29. So there is good amount of time for candidates to get prepared properly.

ForJunior Engineers in Border Roads Organisation (BRO), only male candidates can apply.

The first paper will be 200 marks paper, with 100 marks question based on core subject. There will be negative markings. Only those who clear paper1 will be called for paper 2 test which will be more rigorous.