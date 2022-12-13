Search icon
RRB Group D CBT Result 2022 to be out on THIS date: How to check here

RRB Group D CBT result will be declared soon at the official website-- rrbcdg.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 09:12 PM IST

RRB Group D CBT Result 2022 to be out on THIS date: How to check here
RRB Group D CBT Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D Computer Based Test (CBT) result 2022 will be declared on December 24 at the official website. Once released, candidates who appeared for the RRB Group D CBT 2022 will be able to check their results from the official website-- rrbcdg.gov.in. 

The RRB Group D CBT-based examination was held between August 17 to October 11 in multiple phases. Candidates who have cleared the RRB Group D exam 2022 will now be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The RRB Group D PET 2022 is likely to begin in January 2023. 

“The eligible candidates expecting to be qualified in CBT are advised to be ready for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways and are tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards. In this regard, separate notice will be published by respective RRCs on their official websites”, reads the official website.

RRB Group D CBT result: Know how to check

  • Visit the official website-- rrbcdg.gov.in
  • The homepage will open on your computer screen
  • On the homepage, look for the result link
  • Check the result 
  • Take a printout of the same for future reference.
