UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 datesheet soon: Official website, how to download

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 datesheet is expected to be released soon at the official website-- upmsp.edu.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download the UP Board Class 10, 12 exam 2023 datesheet from the official website.

UPMSP has released the sample question papers for severl subjects to help candidates prepare for the Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023. Students can obtain an understanding of the questions and patterns through the sample papers. The confirmed date for UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 has not been released yet but the exam will be held between the months of March and May.

As many as 59 lakh candidates have applied to appear for the UP Board Exam 2023. This is the highest number of enrollments ever. Out of the 58,67,329 total students registered for the UP board exams, as many as 31,16,458 have applied for class 10, and 27,50,871 for class 12.

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam 2023 datesheet NOT releasing today, confirms official: Details here



UP Board Date Sheet 2023: Where to download and how to check