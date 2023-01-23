NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 day 2: How to download admit card, last minute tips here

NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 day 2 admit card | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2023 exam Session 1 day two admit card can be downloaded from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 session 1 day 1 hall tickets were released on January 21. Candidates will need to log in to the portal using their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main admit card.

The JEE Main 2023 exam phase one is scheduled to be held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 31. The second phase will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card” link on the homepage

Log in with your application number and date of birth

The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take a printout.

