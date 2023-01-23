NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 day 2: How to download admit card, last minute tips here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 05:58 AM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2023 exam Session 1 day two admit card can be downloaded from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 session 1 day 1 hall tickets were released on January 21. Candidates will need to log in to the portal using their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main admit card.
The JEE Main 2023 exam phase one is scheduled to be held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 31. The second phase will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12.
JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: How to download
- Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on the “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card” link on the homepage
- Log in with your application number and date of birth
- The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Download the hall ticket and take a printout.
JEE Main 2023: Tips and tricks
- One day prior to the exam, it is advised that the candidates do not study anything new and instead go on to revise what is already read.
- It is very important to relax before the exam, hence, candidates must get proper sleep of six to seven hours so that they can appear for the exam with a fresh and well-rested mind.
- Taking 10-15 minutes of breaks between studies can help reduce fatigue and helps in proper concentration.
- A healthy body is most important hence, eating home-cooked food.