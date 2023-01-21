Search icon
JEE Main 2023 admit card likely today at jeemain.nta.nic, exam from January 24

The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) – 2023 Session 1 admit card soon. Once released, JEE Main session 1 hall ticket will be available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, the release date for admit card has not been announced yet. The JEE Main 2023 January session Exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. To access the admit card, candidates should have the application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

The JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for the JEE Mian Session 1 exam has been released NTA. The exam city intimation slip has important information like the name of the city.

The JEE Main 2023 first session is scheduled to be held from January 24 to February 1 and the JEE Main 2023 second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. 

For JEE Main Session 2, candidates can register between February 7 and March 7, 2023.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 at different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 25 Cities outside India on 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I, Shift 1st & Shift 2nd ) and 28 January (2nd Shift only) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B).

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Check Important Dates Here

  • Exam city intimation slip: released
  • Downloading Admit Cards: Third week of January 2023
  • Dates of Exam: January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card” link on the homepage  
  • Log in with your application number and date of birth.
  • The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the hall ticket and take a printout 
