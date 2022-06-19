Headlines

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

Delhi floods live updates: City grapples with water-logging, traffic jams as Yamuna crosses danger mark

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

BTS V and his rumored girlfriend BLACKPINK Jennie to make Cannes 2023 debut

DNA: A 'reality' test of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police imposes Section 144 at Jantar Mantar

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Education

technology

NEET UG 2022: Aspirants pen fresh letter to Education Minister

NEET UG aspirants have written a fresh letter to the education minister demanding deferment of the medical entrance exam.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 03:45 PM IST

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG aspirants have written a fresh letter to the education minister, seeking deferment of the medical entrance exam. None of the authorities has responded to the aspirants as of yet. 

In the recent letter that is being circulated over social media platforms, NEET UG 2022 aspirants have expressed all the reasons for postponement of the exam. They also urged the authorities to postpone the exam by 6 weeks so that they can prepare well for the entrance test. 

“Pursuing MBBS and becoming a doctor is a dream of lakhs of students and the emotions of their parents and teachers are connected with this exam. But due to the declaration of premature dates, they have started to give up on their dreams. Please allocate them an adequate amount of time so that they can prepare well for the exam,” the aspirants mentioned in the letter.

NEET UG urged the authorities with folded hands to take up this matter in the interest of the students and provide them with a minimum time of 6 weeks and shift the dates to late August or early September so that they can prepare well for the exam.

Earlier, around 10,000 aspirants had written to National Testing Agency (NTA) requesting it to postpone the exam and allocate them enough time for preparation. In their letter, they had pointed out how the counselling for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2021 was incomplete and the scheduled date for NEET on July 17 is almost clashing with the dates for CUET and JEE Mains.

Read: Why are NEET UG 2022 aspirants demanding delay in medical entrance exam?

 

