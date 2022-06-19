NEET UG 2022: Aspirants pen fresh letter to Education Minister

NEET UG aspirants have written a fresh letter to the education minister demanding deferment of the medical entrance exam.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG aspirants have written a fresh letter to the education minister, seeking deferment of the medical entrance exam. None of the authorities has responded to the aspirants as of yet.

In the recent letter that is being circulated over social media platforms, NEET UG 2022 aspirants have expressed all the reasons for postponement of the exam. They also urged the authorities to postpone the exam by 6 weeks so that they can prepare well for the entrance test.

“Pursuing MBBS and becoming a doctor is a dream of lakhs of students and the emotions of their parents and teachers are connected with this exam. But due to the declaration of premature dates, they have started to give up on their dreams. Please allocate them an adequate amount of time so that they can prepare well for the exam,” the aspirants mentioned in the letter.

NEET UG urged the authorities with folded hands to take up this matter in the interest of the students and provide them with a minimum time of 6 weeks and shift the dates to late August or early September so that they can prepare well for the exam.

Earlier, around 10,000 aspirants had written to National Testing Agency (NTA) requesting it to postpone the exam and allocate them enough time for preparation. In their letter, they had pointed out how the counselling for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2021 was incomplete and the scheduled date for NEET on July 17 is almost clashing with the dates for CUET and JEE Mains.

