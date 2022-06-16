Why are NEET UG 2022 aspirants demanding delay in medical entrance exam?

NEET UG 2022

As National Testing Agency, NTA declare the NEET UG exam 2022 dates (June 17), aspirants from all over the country filled Twitter with demands to postpone the exam. #MODIJIdeferNEETUG started surfacing all over the social media platform as candidates urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider differing the medical entrance exam dates

What is the reason behind students demanding a delay in the medical entrance exam dates?

As per students, the NEET UG exam dates are colliding with other major entrance exams like JEE Main Session 2 (July 21), CUET (1st, 2nd week of July), and CBSE 12th board exam 2022 (Computer Science, July 12).

In an open letter, aspirants state that the result for the counselling for NEET UG 2021 was declared only recently (March 24) leaving the aspirants appearing for the second time with very little to prepare for the exam.

Also, candidates pointed out that if the exams are postponed it would buy them some time to prepare, instead of them having to wait around for the academic sessions to begin as the last session for medical courses began only recently.

Candidates all over the country are tagging PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan requesting them to consider postponing the exam.

So far, there has been no response from the authorities regarding any postponement of the exam. Now the big question is will NTA consider postponing the exam?

The online application correction window for candidates to make any changes to the NEET UG application form was closed on June 16. NTA official notification read, "The candidates, who may not have been able to obtain Category Certificate from the Competent Authority, may upload a Self-Declaration in the format prescribed at Annexure-1."

