NEET UG 2022: Aspirants urge PM to postpone exam

NEET UG 2022

Medical aspirants urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the NEET-UG 2022 exam that is scheduled to be held on July 17, 2022. The aspirants voiced their concerns through the social media platform Twitter. As #MODIJIdeferNEETUG trend on Twitter, NEET UG ask the PM to consider postponing the medical entrance exam as the CBSE Board exam will conclude on June 15 leaving them with very little time to prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

Prior to this, they had in a letter urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the medical entrance exam.

The NTA is expected to release the admit card 15 days prior to the date of NEET-UG 2022. However, NTA has not yet announced the official date as of now. Registered candidates can download their NEET admit cards from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of NTA-- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘NEET UG 2022 admit card’ link

Log in to the Applicant portal

NEET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

Verify the details mentioned on the admit card

Download and take printouts for future use.

NEET 2022: Exam date

The undergraduate medical entrance examination, NEET UG 2022, is scheduled to be held on July 17 in pen and paper mode. The NEET exam will be conducted in 13 languages and in 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.

Read: NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking special round of counselling for vacant seats