NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking special round of counselling for vacant seats

The Supreme Court of India, today, dismissed plea seeking another round of counselling for vacant seats in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) All India Quota. The petition seeked a Special Stray Vacancy Round of NEET PG Counselling 2021. The demand was made so that candidates could get a chance at the vacant seats.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose, in their judgement, pointed out that eight to nine rounds of counselling were already held and that the decision of the Centre not to hold another round of counselling is not arbitrary, but in the interest of medical education and public health.

The bench said, "Most of the 1,456 vacant seats are in non-clinical courses and students cannot still pray for admissions for those seats remaining vacant after approximately one year of the academic session and remaining vacant after 8 or 9 rounds of counselling."

Supreme Court also observed that when so many seats are left vacant, it could potentially cause difficulty to students and to the number of qualified doctors. After initial rounds of counselling, even Centre had submitted its response in favour of not holding another round of counselling. With the plea being dismissed by Apex Court, another round of NEET PG Counselling 2021 will not be held.

The Centre while keeping its stand on the matter had told the Supreme Court on Thursday that nine rounds of counselling had already taken place and that a large chunk of vacancies was a consequence of candidates not taking up non-clinical seats.