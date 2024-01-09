NEET PG 2024 exam rescheduled to this date, registration to open soon at nbe.edu.in

The NEET PG 2024 exam was earlier scheduled to be held on March 3.

NEET PG 2024 news: The NEET PG 2024 exam has been rescheduled to July 7, 2024. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on March 3. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has set August 15, as the cut-off date for eligibility for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination.

"In supersession of NBEMS notice dated 09.11.2023 and pursuant to the receipt of NMC letter dated January 3, 2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination, which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on March 3, 2024, stands rescheduled," the NBEMS said in a notice.

Medical aspirants can now check the detailed schedule at the official website -- nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in. According to reports, the NEET PG registration window is expected to open soon.

According to the recently notified "Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023", the existing NEET-PG examination will continue till the proposed National Exit Test (NExT) becomes operational for the purpose of PG admission. The NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG diploma courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)