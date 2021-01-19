NEET, JEE 2021 exam syllabus to remain unchanged? Here's the latest update

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced that the syllabus of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) would remain unchanged for 2021. However, unlike previous years, this year students will be given a choices to answer the questions in the medical and engineering entrance exams.

The examination schedule of NEET 2021 and the exact pattern is yet to be announced. However, in view of the reduction of syllabus by some education boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper would also have options on the lines of the JEE (Main).

The NEET 2021 admission process will be conducted online. It will be a three-hour test for admissions into 1,248 medical colleges which consider the NEET score. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website nta.ac.in for declaration of NEET 2021 dates and syllabus.

Based on last year's NEET syllabus, students can start preparing for this year's examination. NEET exam is based on the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) syllabus of Classes 11,12.

Some of the common topics which are covered in the medical entrance examination are given below:

Class 12

Chemistry

All chapters on elements, organic compounds, bio-molecules, polymers, solid state, solutions, electrochemistry, and surface chemistry.

Biology

Genetics and evolution, reproduction, human welfare and ecology.

Physics

Matter and radiation, optics, Atoms and Nuclei, electromagnetics, magnetic effects of current.

Class 11

Chemistry

Structure of atoms, elements, bonding, states of matter, thermodynamics, equilibrium, redox reactions, hydrocarbons, environmental chemistry and periodic tables.

Biology

Diversity in the living world, cell formations, plant and human physiology.

Physics

Thermodynamics, bulk matter, gravitation, motion of system of particles and rigid bodies, work, en4ergy, power, law of motion, and kinematics.

Students appearing for JEE Mains 2021 will have the choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) out of 90.

"The syllabus for JEE Main 2021 will remain the same as the previous year. But students will be given a choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics)," said the Education Ministry.

This year, JEE Main will be held in four sessions -- February, March, April, and May. The registration window for the JEE Main 2021 February session is underway and candidates can apply online for the JEE Main 2021 exam till January 23. The JEE Main 2021 February session will be conducted between February 23 and 26.

Several state educations boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), have reduced the syllabus of Class 10 and 12 for this academic year in view of challenges faced by students due to the coronavirus outbreak.