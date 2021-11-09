Headlines

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

Education

NEET 2021 counselling to start soon: List of top 10 Medical, Dental colleges in India

NEET 2021 medical aspirants will have to register themselves to participate in the NEET 2021 undergraduate counselling.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 09:30 AM IST

NEET 2021 entrance exam counselling latest news: As lakhs of medical aspirants across the country the waiting for the announcement of NEET 2021 counselling date it is expected that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) would soon start the counselling process of NEET 2021 at its official website - mcc.nic.in. It is to be noted that MCC is yet to make any official announcement regarding NEET 2021 counselling date.
 
NEET 2021 medical aspirants will have to register themselves to participate in the NEET 2021 undergraduate counselling. The students will have to mark their choices and seat preference based on their scores. After the registration process, the seat allotment list will be released by the concerned authorities. 

Ministry of Education releases the NIRF rankings for colleges across the country every year. Take a look at top medical colleges in India as per the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021:TOP 10 MEDICAL COLLEGES AS PER NIRF 2021

Rank 1: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), DelhiRank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, VelloreRank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science, BengaluruRank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science, LucknowRank 6: Amrita Vishwa VidyapeethamRank 7: Banaras Hindu University, VaranasiRank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, PuducherryRank 9: King George’s Medical University, LucknowRank 10: Kasturba Medical College, ManipalTOP 10 DENTAL COLLEGES AS PER NIRF 2021 Rank 1: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, UdupiRank 2: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, PuneRank 3: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, ChennaiRank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, DelhiRank 5: King George`s Medical University, LucknowRank 6: AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, MangaluruRank 7: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, MangaloreRank 8: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, ChennaiRank 9: SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital, DharwadRank 10: SRM Dental College, ChennaiThe NEET 2021 entrance exam results were released on November 1. Over 16 lakh students had registered for NEET 2021 entrance exam. 

