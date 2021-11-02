Meet NEET 2021 topper Mrinal Kutteri, who binged on Netflix yet scored a perfect 720/720

Hyderabad’s Mrinal Kutteri topped the NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam, the result of which was released on Monday, November 1.

Now, in an inclusive interview with a news portal, Mrinal said that, unlike toppers, he didn't really have a fixed routine and also took breaks every 45 minutes.

In fact, he also binged on Netflix and Amazon Prime during his two-and-a-half years of NEET preparation.

Mrinal also told a leading daily, “I did not leave my hobbies while preparing for NEET. I think that to do so would have been counterproductive.”

In another interview, Mrinal told that his route to pursuing a career in medicine was indirect. Till class 7, he wanted to become an engineer before wanting to become an army doctor. Gradually, he grew more inclined towards the medical aspect of it. He is the first one in his immediate family to pursue medicine. He aspires to study MBBS from AIIMS, New Delhi, his dream institute.

As his advice for other NEET aspirants is to experiment, figure out the learning method, the exam attempting method that works individually for them and stick to that. Mrinal tells aspirants not to bother if that is not what other people are doing.