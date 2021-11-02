Meet Mrinal Kutteri, NEET 2021 entrance exam topper who scored 720/ 720

After much delay and intense anticipation, the NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result was released today on Monday, November 1. National Testing Agency (NTA), the body which conducts the NEET entrance exam, sent results to candidates via email. Out of 16.4 lakh aspirants, three obtained a perfect score, achieving a NEET entrance exam scorecard of 720 out of 720 marks.

Hyderabad’s Mrinal Kutteri topped the NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam with All India Rank 1. Delhi’s Tanmay Gupta and Mumbai’s Karthika G Nair also obtained the perfect score, coming AIR 2 and AIR 3 respectively.

Mrinal Kutteri of Telangana secures 1st rank while MD Zeya Belal with overall rank of 19 tops the list from Bihar. pic.twitter.com/K5w88JV67G — PIB In Bihar Mask yourself (@PIB_Patna) November 1, 2021

As the aspirants qualified in the NEET entrance exam head for the next phase of counselling before admissions to undergraduate medical courses, the toppers now have golden tickets to the premium medical colleges in India.

Post the NEET 2021 entrance exam result, topper Mrinal Kutteri has stated that he followed a well-balanced routine which had focused sessions of study along with adequate breaks. This routine helped him ace the NEET 2021 exam. Mrinal told a leading daily, “I did not leave my hobbies while preparing for NEET. I think that to do so would have been counterproductive.”

Mrinal prepared with Aakash Byju's in Telangana.

In an interview uploaded by Aakash Byju’s, Mrinal tells that his route to pursuing a career in medicine was indirect. Up till class 7, he wanted to become an engineer before growing interest in becoming an army doctor. Gradually he grew more towards the medicine aspect of it. He is the first one in his immediate family to pursue medicine.

As his advice for NEET entrance exam, he tells aspirants to experiment, figure out the learning method, the exam attempting method that works individually for them and stick to that. Mrinal tells aspirants not to bother if that is not what other people are doing.