NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result DECLARED: Meet the top 3 NEET toppers with 720/720 marks

Ending all speculations, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released NEET 2021 entrance exam result on Monday (November 2). Candidates can check their scorecards on NEET's official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The scorecard was also sent by NTA by email to the students.

Meet top 3 NEET 2021 entrance exam toppers:

Mrinal Kutteri from Hyderabad, Telangana has secured All India Rank 1 in NEET 2021 entrance exam by securing 720 out of 720 marks.

Delhi's Tanmay Gupta has got 720 out of 720 marks to secure All India Rank 1 in NEET 2021 entrance exam.

Karthika G Nair from Mumbai has bagged AIR 1 in NEET 2021 entrance exam result and is also the topper among female candidates.

It may be recalled that NEET 2021 entrance exam was conducted in offline mode on September 12. Over 16 lakh students appeared in NEET 2021 entrance exam at several centres across the country.

Along with the results, the qualifying cutoff scores for candidates from different categories has also been released for NEET 2021 in the official NTA website neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET cutoff scores are the minimum qualifying marks required to pass the entrance exam. The NEET 2021 entrance exam which was conducted back on September 12 is the qualifying exams for NEET counselling before admissions to undergraduate medical courses. The cutoff scores determine if a candidate has achieved marks to pass the exam.