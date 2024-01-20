Headlines

Meet IIT grad, who worked 9 to 5, still cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, she got AIR...

Her story is not just one of personal achievement, but a fine example of inspiration for aspiring minds across the nation.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 06:46 PM IST

In a tale of determination and hardwork, Neha Banerjee, who was born in Kolkata in 1995, has made her name among the brightest minds in the country. She had secured the 20th rank in the UPSC examination in her first attempt.

Neha's academic journey began at South Point High School, setting the foundation for her future success. She later cracked the IIT entrance exam, earning a seat at IIT Kharagpur, where she pursued a B Tech degree in Electrical Engineering.

After her graduation in 2018, Neha stepped into the corporate world, contributing her skills as an Electrical Engineer at the renowned multinational company, Adobe. Yet, her heart wanted something more, and a deeper purpose.

In 2019, Neha began another journey, cracking the UPSC exam in her first attempt with an outstanding All India 20th rank. Her success story was crafted through preparation, involving mock interviews at various coaching centres and online resources, particularly YouTube.

Neha's UPSC interview made her journey, as she embraced the role of an IAS officer in the West Bengal cadre. With an active presence on Instagram, where she shares insights into her journey, Neha has a massive following.

In an earlier interview, Neha expressed her satisfaction with her previous job but felt something was missing as she wanted to contribute to her nation's development. For the same reason, she had turned down opportunities abroad, driven by the commitment to serve the country.

Neha's success is a testament to her work ethic. Juggling a demanding job with study sessions, she would wake up early each morning to prepare for the UPSC exams. Her ability to maintain a balance and share her journey through insightful blogs for aspiring candidates shows the significance of her accomplishments.

Her story is not just one of personal achievement, but a fine example of inspiration for aspiring minds across the nation. She proved that with dedication, and commitment to a larger purpose, one can carve a path to success against all odds.

