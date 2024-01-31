Meet IIT Bombay graduate who left high paying job at Kirloskars to become a monk due to...

We are talking about Gauranga Das, a graduate of IIT Bombay, who is an IIT engineer turned monk, leadership consultant, corporate coach, inspirational speaker, environment leader, social reformer, spiritual leader, teacher, and academician.

Every year lakhs of students across India begin their preparation of becoming an engineer after completing their class 12 exams. Several students dream of getting admission into the reputable Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) by clearing the IIT JEE exam. IIT is regarded among the best engineering colleges in India with IIT JEE considered one of the toughest entrance exams.

After studying at IIT, many students get good job offers to work in India and abroad. But, today, we will tell you about one graduate who decided to take a different route and become a monk after graduating from IIT.

Before becoming a monk, the IIT graduate worked for the Kirloskars. He then left the high-paying job before joining ISKCON, Mumbai.

Gauranga Das is the Governing Body Commission (GBC) of ISKCON, trustee of ISKCON GBC College, member of the GBC Organizational Development Committee and GBC Nominations Committee, Divisional Director of Devotee Care and Temple Development, Systems, and Administration departments of ISKCON temples Worldwide.

He is the Director of the Govardhan Ecovillage, an Eco-village community, and Co-President of the ISKCON Chowpatty temple. He is also serving as Trustee and Administrative Director for Bhaktivedanta Research Centre (BRC), Kolkata.

