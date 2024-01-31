Meet IIT Bombay graduate who left high paying job at Kirloskars to become a monk due to...

Twitter
Headlines

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 7,599 in Flipkart sale after Rs 45,400 off, check details

Modi-Macron effect on India-France ties: The soft power dimension

Saindhav OTT release: Know when, where to watch Venkatesh's action thriller

Biswajit Jha’s story, ‘Modern Buddha’ wonders ‘Are we truly a puppet in the hands of destiny?’

Virat Kohli's brother Vikas rubbishes rumours surrounding their mother's health, says 'mom is....'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 7,599 in Flipkart sale after Rs 45,400 off, check details

Modi-Macron effect on India-France ties: The soft power dimension

Saindhav OTT release: Know when, where to watch Venkatesh's action thriller

Top 10 football transfers in January window

10 foods that have more calcium than fish

How to use methi seeds to lower blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

India's biggest flop film, released in 2009, made with Rs 80 crore budget, had two superstars, ended career of 1 star

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IIT Bombay graduate who left high paying job at Kirloskars to become a monk due to...

We are talking about Gauranga Das, a graduate of IIT Bombay, who is an IIT engineer turned monk, leadership consultant, corporate coach, inspirational speaker, environment leader, social reformer, spiritual leader, teacher, and academician.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Every year lakhs of students across India begin their preparation of becoming an engineer after completing their class 12 exams. Several students dream of getting admission into the reputable Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) by clearing the IIT JEE exam. IIT is regarded among the best engineering colleges in India with IIT JEE considered one of the toughest entrance exams. 

After studying at IIT, many students get good job offers to work in India and abroad. But, today, we will tell you about one graduate who decided to take a different route and become a monk after graduating from IIT.

We are talking about Gauranga Das, a graduate of IIT Bombay, who is an IIT engineer turned monk, leadership consultant, corporate coach, inspirational speaker, environment leader, social reformer, spiritual leader, teacher, and academician. Gauranga Dasa is a B.Tech graduate from IIT Bombay.

Before becoming a monk, the IIT graduate worked for the Kirloskars. He then left the high-paying job before joining ISKCON, Mumbai.

Gauranga Das is the Governing Body Commission (GBC) of ISKCON, trustee of ISKCON GBC College, member of the GBC Organizational Development Committee and GBC Nominations Committee, Divisional Director of Devotee Care and Temple Development, Systems, and Administration departments of ISKCON temples Worldwide.

He is the Director of the Govardhan Ecovillage, an Eco-village community, and Co-President of the ISKCON Chowpatty temple. He is also serving as Trustee and Administrative Director for Bhaktivedanta Research Centre (BRC), Kolkata.

READ | Net worth of Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan, kids Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, who is the richest?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why will it not be presented this year?

Meet IAS officer who was devastated after breakup, went to IIT, left high-paying job, cracked UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Budget 2024: Finance Ministry bullish on 7 percent plus growth but...

Water supply to be shut down in Delhi for 16 hours on Jan 29 and 30; check list of affected areas

Mannara Chopra says Ankita Lokhande getting evicted before her in BB17 finale is 'more than karma' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE