Net worth of Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan, kids Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, who is the richest?

Twitter
Headlines

'Temple not tourist or picnic spot': Madras HC on banning entry of non-Hindus in Palani temples

Meet IIM graduate, sold Rs 2223 crore firm to company that lost Rs 180806 crore valuation, he is…

Little girl wakes up next to giant snakes, scary video goes viral

Congress makes key appointments in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, J-K ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Noida Film City near Jewar airport to be built by Boney Kapoor’s firm, new area near Yamuna Expressway to be…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Temple not tourist or picnic spot': Madras HC on banning entry of non-Hindus in Palani temples

Meet IIM graduate, sold Rs 2223 crore firm to company that lost Rs 180806 crore valuation, he is…

Little girl wakes up next to giant snakes, scary video goes viral

Batters with more centuries than Rohit Sharma across formats

10 foods to boost fertility naturally

Indian batters with highest scores in U19 World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

India's biggest flop film, released in 2009, made with Rs 80 crore budget, had two superstars, ended career of 1 star

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

HomeBusiness

Business

Net worth of Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan, kids Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, who is the richest?

Nikhil Nanda's salary is a whopping Rs 13.1 crore as per reports and he also owns a 36.59% stake in the conglomerate. Nikhil holds a Baccalaureate Degree in Business Administration from The Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Bachchan family is one of the richest and most powerful families in Bollywood. The family has an influence not only in the film world but also in the business world. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan did not choose to go into Bollywood but chose an entrepreneurial path. Her husband Nikhil Nanda is also an important part of the Nanda family and sees the business operations of Escorts Group.

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda have two children - Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. But, do you know who holds the highest net worth in the Nanda family? 

Nikhil Nanda's net worth 

Nikhil Nanda is the Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Kubota Limited. He has an estimated net worth of Rs 60 crore. Escorts Kubota, on the other hand, has a staggering revenue of Rs 7014 crore (as of 2021). 

Nikhil Nanda's salary is a whopping Rs 13.1 crore as per reports and he also owns a 36.59% stake in the conglomerate. Nikhil holds a Baccalaureate Degree in Business Administration from The Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania.

Shweta Bachchan 

Shweta Bachchan's estimated net worth is Rs 160 crore. In 2023, her wealth increased substantially after her father Amitabh Bachchan gifted her Prateeksha, the Bachchan mansion in Juhu which is valued at Rs 50 crore. 

Shweta Bachchan is also a bestselling author, columnist, and co-founder of the luxury brand MxS. She has studied in Switzerland and has graduated from Boston University.

Navya Naveli Nanda 

Navya Naveli Nanda's estimated net worth is Rs 16.58 crore. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Digital Technology & UX Design from Fordham University, New York City. Navya decided to not enter Bollywood and follow her father's footsteps both as an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She co-founded Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company, and Project Naveli, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting gender equality. 

Agastya Nanda 

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's youngest son Agastya Nanda's net worth remains unknown. He recently made his Bollywood debut with the film 'The Archies' alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. He is an alumnus of Sevenoaks School, London.

READ | India's biggest flop film, released in 2009, made with Rs 80 crore budget, had two superstars, ended career of 1 star

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'If Virat Kohli was playing...': Former England star criticizes Rohit Sharma's captaincy

IND vs ENG: Big setback for India as Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul ruled out of 2nd Test due to…

Motorola launches new Moto G24 affordable smartphone, priced at Rs 8,999: Price, specs and more

Elon Musk to Warren Buffett: Check out the educational qualification of world’s top billionaires

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Key events following Father of the Nation's assassination and trial

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE