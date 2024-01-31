Net worth of Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan, kids Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, who is the richest?

Nikhil Nanda's salary is a whopping Rs 13.1 crore as per reports and he also owns a 36.59% stake in the conglomerate. Nikhil holds a Baccalaureate Degree in Business Administration from The Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania.

The Bachchan family is one of the richest and most powerful families in Bollywood. The family has an influence not only in the film world but also in the business world. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan did not choose to go into Bollywood but chose an entrepreneurial path. Her husband Nikhil Nanda is also an important part of the Nanda family and sees the business operations of Escorts Group.

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda have two children - Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. But, do you know who holds the highest net worth in the Nanda family?

Nikhil Nanda's net worth

Nikhil Nanda is the Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Kubota Limited. He has an estimated net worth of Rs 60 crore. Escorts Kubota, on the other hand, has a staggering revenue of Rs 7014 crore (as of 2021).

Nikhil Nanda's salary is a whopping Rs 13.1 crore as per reports and he also owns a 36.59% stake in the conglomerate. Nikhil holds a Baccalaureate Degree in Business Administration from The Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania.

Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan's estimated net worth is Rs 160 crore. In 2023, her wealth increased substantially after her father Amitabh Bachchan gifted her Prateeksha, the Bachchan mansion in Juhu which is valued at Rs 50 crore.

Shweta Bachchan is also a bestselling author, columnist, and co-founder of the luxury brand MxS. She has studied in Switzerland and has graduated from Boston University.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda's estimated net worth is Rs 16.58 crore. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Digital Technology & UX Design from Fordham University, New York City. Navya decided to not enter Bollywood and follow her father's footsteps both as an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She co-founded Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company, and Project Naveli, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting gender equality.

Agastya Nanda

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's youngest son Agastya Nanda's net worth remains unknown. He recently made his Bollywood debut with the film 'The Archies' alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. He is an alumnus of Sevenoaks School, London.

READ | India's biggest flop film, released in 2009, made with Rs 80 crore budget, had two superstars, ended career of 1 star