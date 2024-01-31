India's biggest flop film, released in 2009, made with Rs 80 crore budget, had two superstars, ended career of 1 star

According to Box Office India, the makers spent approximately Rs 80 crore in making 'Blue'. The film was shot in many spectacular locations abroad. However, this film could not do anything amazing at the box office.

The game of hit and flop of films continues at the box office, but many times the makers have to suffer huge losses due to the failure of the films. Today, we will tell you about the biggest disaster film of Bollywood, for which the makers had spent a lot of money to make, but after its release, the film proved to be a big flop at the box office.

In Bollywood, films are made on huge budgets. Sometimes films made with huge investments create a stir at the box office, and sometimes they fall flat. 15 years ago, a similar big-budget Bollywood film had hit the theatres, which people were shocked to see in the theatres.

Akshay Kumar's 'Blue' was much talked about. This film was released in the year 2009. In this, stars like Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, and Zayed Khan were seen in important roles. The makers had spent money like water to make this movie, but luck did not favor it at the box office.

'Blue' is one of the biggest films of Akshay Kumar's career. After the trailer launch, there was a huge buzz about this movie. But, when the movie was released in theaters, people did not like its story at all.

According to Box Office India, the makers spent approximately Rs 80 crore in making 'Blue'. This used to be a huge amount 15 years ago. The film was shot in many spectacular locations abroad. However, this film could not do anything amazing at the box office.

In India, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Zayed Khan's 'Blue' did a business of Rs 52 crore. 'Blue' was able to do a business of Rs 63 crores worldwide. In this way, the film could not even meet its budget, let alone earning at the box office.

'Blue' proved to be the biggest flop of 2009 at the box office. Because of this, the career of Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt was branded with another flop film.

After the flop of this film, Zayed Khan's career sank. However, after this, he also worked in some more films, but all of them proved to be flops. He has been away from the silver screen for some time now.

